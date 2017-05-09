Postcards play on deportation fears, warns mayor

Mayor Macdonald (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The mayor's office in Lewiston is countering a mailing campaign with a message of its own to the city's immigrant community.

Mayor Robert Macdonald expressed concerns over a postcard that was delivered to his home on Friday containing information about deportations carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Macdonald said he was worried the note would incite fears among local immigrants. He issued a statement in response assuring immigrants with legal status that they have no reason to be afraid.

© 2017 WCSH-TV