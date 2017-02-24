Woman dies after crash near Turnpike exit in Auburn

Auburn police (Photo: WCSH)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman died after a crash between two cars at the place where a Maine Turnpike exit meets a busy road in Auburn.

Police said 48-year-old Crystal Hewitt of Turner died shortly after being taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Emergency responders rushed to the aid of Hewitt and the other people involved in the crash at 1:39 a.m. on Friday.

Police said 57-year-old James Bannister of Turner was driving his pickup truck south on Washington St. when the collision occurred with the Oldsmobile sedan driven by Hewitt near the ramp for Exit 75.

Bannister received treatment at the scene for non life-threatening injuries. Treatment was also administered to 22-year-old Janae Ulicki from Iowa who was riding in Hewitt's vehicle. Police said her injuries were determined to be non life-threatening as well, and she was released after a brief visit to Central Maine Medical Center.

