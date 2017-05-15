Lewiston dad confesses to sexually assaulting daughter over three-year period: sheriff

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 61-year-old man is in jail after admitting he sexually assaulted his now-16-year-old daughter, according to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

William Heiser was arrested Friday and charged with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster says the investigation began when the Vermont Department of Health and Human Services reported a 16-year-old victim told a school mental health clinician that she was sexually assaulted by her father, between 2009-2012. She said the assaults happened in Pittsfield, Maine.

Officials later discovered that Heiser was living in Lewiston and tracked him down for an interview. There, he confessed to the alleged assaults and was transported to Somerset County Jail, where he is being held on $250,000 bail.

Heiser was arraigned Monday and was ordered to have no contact with the victim and no child under the age of 16.

