Lewiston man wanted on 7 charges including sexual assault, last seen April 28

(Photo: photo via Lewiston PD)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Lewiston Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a Lewiston man wanted on seven charges, including gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Police said 44-year-old Kevin C. Mitchell was also reported missing Tuesday, May 2, last seen April 28.

Mitchell is described as a white male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall weighing 200 pounds with graying hair and blue eyes.

Police said Mitchell may have ties to the Union, Maine, area. Knox County deputies found his car there after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle. A search was conducted by police and wardens but he was not found.

Mitchell is the subject of a felony investigation by Lewiston Police and has warrants out for his arrest on the following charges: four counts of Class A gross sexual assault, two counts of Class A unlawful sexual contact and one count of Class B unlawful sexual contact.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mitchell is urged to contact their local police department or Det. Crystal Lachance at 207-513-3001 x 3310 or Det. David Levesque at 207-513-3001 x 3313.

After hours contact for the Lewiston Police dispatch center is 207-784-6421 or the watch commander at 207-513-3001 x 3324.

