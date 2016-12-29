Lewiston Public Works crews tackle heavy snow

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Lewiston Public Works crews will work 16-hour shifts overnight to clear the snow from Thursday's storm, according to David Jones, Lewiston's Director of Public Works.

Jones said he waited to call his entire team of plow crews in until later in the afternoon in order to maximize the amount of time that their "A-team" was out in the thick of the storm, since the crews can only work 16 hours at a time. Jones said the "B-team" is short-staffed due to budget cuts.

Lewiston plows and sanders pretreated the roads around 11 a.m. Thursday ahead of the worst of the storm.

Jon Elie, the city's highway operations manager said that the city uses about 7000 tons of salt on average each year. They cover 22 different routes over 700 miles of pavement.

"Unless you have to go out – don’t bother going out – it makes life easier for us. We can get the roads clear a lot faster and easier if we don’t have to work around traffic," said Jones.

There is parking ban in effect in Lewiston beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday night and ending at noon on Friday.

