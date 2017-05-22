Limestone man charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

Timothy Burns from Limestone is charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl

LIMESTONE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Limestone man is charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and a person with a mental disability. Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputies say 50-year-old Timothy Burns turned himself in to the Limestone Police Department early Monday morning on the advice of legal counsel. Authorities say they had been searching for Burns for more than a week and that he had been evading them.

A relative of the young girl says the family has been waiting weeks for authorities to make an arrest, and have been frustrated that Burns has been out and about. They say the assault happened in February but they only learned about it and reported it to police in early April.

As a matter of policy NEWS CENTER does not name children who are the victims of sex crimes so we are only identifying the girl's relative as "Laura." She tells us she hopes Burns gets the justice he deserves.

“She was just a little innocent girl (sobs) I'm sorry,” Laura said, “She didn't deserve that, to be held down against her own will and be made to do things that is not even remotely right in any way, shape, or form for any child to go through."

Burns is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

