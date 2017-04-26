Lisbon police searching for David C. Farnum

(Photo: Neel, Bailey)

Lisbon, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are looking for a man who broke into an apartment building and threatened the people who live there with a gun.

Lisbon Police have an active arrest warrant out for 23-year-old David Farnum for Burglary and two counts of Criminal Threatening with a Firearm. They say he broke into the apartment early Wednesday morning. No one was hurt, but Farnum escaped through the back door into the woods before police arrived. Officials say they don't think he's a threat to the general public.

Police say Farnum is 5'9", 175 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and jeans. If you have any information

