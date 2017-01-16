LL Bean finds friends throughout controversy

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A construction company in Brewer is doing its part to support LL Bean despite the recent controversy involving Linda Bean and her support of president-elect Donald Trump.

Nickerson & O'Day Inc. construction company CEO and President Karl Ward released this statement Monday morning:

"Effective today, Nickerson & O'Day, Inc. will purchase all company gear, coats, hats, work gloves, coveralls, jackets, shirts, vests, boots, etc., from another great Maine company, L.L. Bean. This is done to not only support our Maine economy but to also send a clear message that our precious First Amendment right to free political expression is alive and well in the great State of Maine"

This comes after Linda Bean contributed to a PAC supporting Donald Trump for president. Even though the company insisted it does not get involved in politics, Linda Bean's actions led to a call to boycott LL Bean. Ward feels that anyone should be able to express their political beliefs without persecution, whether they are connected to a business or not. He also worries about those that are participating in the boycott are not thinking about who they are really impacting, like the workers and their families.

"If that was the only thing standing between them using our business and not, a political opinion that was expressed, then probably we were working for the wrong client to begin with" Ward said. "That fundamental basic right, freedom of political expression, is one of the most important parts of being an American".

