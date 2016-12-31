Local business keeping people safe on New Year's Eve

BANGOR, Maine (NEW CENTER) – According to officials, DUI arrests are at their highest between Thanksgiving and the end of New Year's Weekend—on New Year’s Eve, law enforcement will be cracking down on drunk drivers. But one local business in Bangor is offering free services to get everyone home safe.



Nate Wardwell is the owner of Union Street Towing in Bangor- and on Saturday night his crews will be working overtime to ensure everyone celebrates the New Year safely.



“The previous owners had it in play for over thirty plus years, so we're just going to continue on the tradition of giving back to the people who support us throughout the year,” he said.



Although his workers will get paid for their services, riders will not owe a dime.



“It gives us a chance to show the people that we care and make it a safe evening for everybody and get everybody home safe and sound,” said Wardwell.



And his team will be ready.



“We have no exact start time—if someone calls at 6:30 and needs a ride home, then we'll be there to give them a ride home,” he said.



Although Wardwell will spend his entire NYE working—he says it's not that bad…



“It's full of laughs, some people are more outspoken than others and some are quiet and ready to go home and go to bed but for the most part there's good laughs and good times had,” said Wardwell. “It makes me feel good to help people out and to know that we can save a crash or save somebody's life doing this.”



But there are a few guidelines…

Wardwell said the car has to be running and the destination must be within a 10 to 15 mile radius of downtown Bangor.

Wardwell expects to wrap up the free ride service between 3 and 4 AM. To contact him, click here.

