Local Human Rights group to hold Martin Luther King Jr Vigil

BANGOR, Maine – (NEWS CENTER) The Maine Human Rights Coalition has announced the 8th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter Vigil. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 120 Park street in Bangor. The Executive Director of the Maine Human Rights Coalition, James Varner says, events like this are important right now because of the unrest and tension in some states in our country.

