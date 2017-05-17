Local Magazine Names Lobster Roll Contest Semi-Finalists

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Down East Magazine has named the semi-finalists for their first-ever lobster roll competition. The Down East Lobster Roll Festival semi-finalists are:
- The Lobster Lady
- The Clam Shack
- Bob's Clam Hut
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- C-Ray Lobster
- Bite Into Maine
- The High Roller Lobster Co.
- Northern Maine Community College
- Eventide Oyster Co.
- Luke's Lobster Co.
- Freshies Lobster Co.
- Stonington Ice Cream Co.
The contest will take place July 8 and Thompson's Point in Portland.
