Local Magazine Names Lobster Roll Contest Semi-Finalists

John Blunda, WCSH 12:01 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Down East Magazine has named the semi-finalists for their first-ever lobster roll competition.  The Down East Lobster Roll Festival semi-finalists are:

  • The Lobster Lady
  • The Clam Shack
  • Bob's Clam Hut
  • Cousins Maine Lobster
  • C-Ray Lobster
  • Bite Into Maine
  • The High Roller Lobster Co.
  • Northern Maine Community College
  • Eventide Oyster Co.
  • Luke's Lobster Co.
  • Freshies Lobster Co.
  • Stonington Ice Cream Co.

The contest will take place July 8 and Thompson's Point in Portland.

