Local mom and three year-old son killed in crash involving school bus

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A mom and toddler are dead following a car wreck at the intersection of Route 2 and Fredericks Corner Road in Norridgewock Friday evening.

Amanda Carter, 36 and her three-year old son, Mark Schinzel of Meadowbrook Road in New Portland died at the scene, according to deputies.

Police said the school bus was traveling west bound on Route 2, carrying a bus load of students back from a school function, when carter, driving a 2005 Elantra drove directly in front of the bus without stopping at the intersection. The victim's car was struck broadside, according to police.

Route 2 was shut down while Maine State Police Trooper Michael Pion reconstructed the accident. Somerset Deputies Cpl. Ritchie Putnam, Toby Blodgett and Steven Armiger investigated the crash. Lifeflight was initially started but was canceled upon the arrival of emergency personnel.

Police said the crash is still under investigation and further information will be released as it is obtained. No further information is available at this time.

