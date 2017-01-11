Ellsworth restaurant asking community for help to stay open

(Photo: Frye, Dan)

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Bangkok Restaurant in Ellsworth is asking for the community help with paying their property taxes.

A GoFundMe page was recently created by restaurant owner Alicia Soutthivong. On it, she's asking for $25,000 to help keep the doors open by the end of January. Soutthivong's daughters, Tita and Gina, help run the restaurant.

"They worked tirelessly to provide customers with the most delectable and authentic Thai food imaginable," the page states. "This is a tremendous source of pride for the family."

The restaurant owes $14,425 in back taxes from 2016, which the city of Ellsworth, according to its website, has placed a lien on the property.

The first payment for 2017 property taxes was due back in September for $6,921. It has not yet been paid. The second payment is due in March for just over $6,805.

The restaurant is located at 78 Downeast Highway.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised over $2,100.

