Long Creek administrator abruptly resigns amid investigation

Long Creek Youth Development Center

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A search is underway for a new administrator for the state’s juvenile correction facility after the current head abruptly resigned.

Administrator Jeffrey Merrill was placed on leave last week, pending the outcome of an investigation. He stepped down over the weekend, citing personal reasons.

The youth detention center has had its problems in recent months. The suicide of a resident and the escape of three others highlighted problems at the South Portland facility.

Jeffrey Merrill had a long career in the state corrections system, most recently serving as administrator of the Long Creek Youth Development Center since 2013. The center came under the spotlight after Charles Maisie Knowles, a transgender resident, committed suicide in October. Then again a few weeks ago, when three offenders on a retreat escaped, stole a car and crashed it after a brief police chase.

Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick would not say if the incidents were the focus of the investigation into Merrill, but he did say the probe is now over because it dealt with how the facility was being managed.

"The end point of the investigation was to take a look at the management of the facility and if he was not going to be managing the facility, that was a moot point”, he said.

Joseph Jackson says the atmosphere inside Long Creek is not good right now, but he doesn’t blame Jeffrey Merrill for that. Jackson runs an advocacy program for inmates and spends time inside the facility talking with young offenders.

“It would be unfortunate if we think that all of the things that are happening at Long Creek falls at the foot of one individual”, he said.

Jackson says the youth detention center, like jails and prisons, is doing what it’s supposed to do, incarcerate offenders. He says it doesn’t provide adequate mental health services, substance abuse treatment or other programs to help rehabilitate the young people being held there. Until that changes, he’s not confident new leadership will make a difference.

“I’m not assured the next incoming person is going to have a magic bullet that’s going to fix what is essentially a system that is operating the way it’s designed to operate”, Jackson said.

Fitzpatrick acknowledges Long Creek can’t meet the needs of some of the residents. He says whoever takes over will have to advocate for getting them placed in a more proper setting.

“There are sub-populations of the kids that are at Long Creek that probably would be better served in the community, So, we’re sort of backing the train up to find out why these kids ended up in a correctional facility”, Fitzpatrick said.

For now, Associate Corrections Commissioner Colin O’Neill is overseeing the day to day operations. Commissioner Fitzpatrick says he’ll first look within Maine for Merrill’s replacement before expanding the search.

© 2017 WCSH-TV