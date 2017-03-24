Long Creek administrator placed on leave

Long Creek Youth Development Center

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The man in charge at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland has been put on administrative leave.

According to a report in the Bangor Daily News, it’s not clear why Jeff Merrill II was removed from his position. NEWS CENTER contacted the office of Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick. We have not heard back from him.

Last fall, a transgender inmate committed suicide at the detention center. Then earlier this month, three inmates from Long Creek allegedly escaped corrections officials with them on a weekend camping trip in Carrabassett Valley. They took police on a chase down the Maine Turnpike before being arrested.

Copyright 2017 WCSH