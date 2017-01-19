Close Looking back on Dolly's influential year 2016 was quite a year for Dolly Parton, and it ended with a selfless act much greater than her success. WBIR 12:33 PM. EST January 19, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Barbara diagnosed with bronchitis, GHWB still in ICU Jan 18, 2017, 1:24 p.m. Project Heat Telethon 2017 Jan. 9, 2017, 7:04 a.m. Need help with heat? Mainers can call 211 Jan 18, 2017, 8:49 p.m.