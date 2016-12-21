Looking for the light on the winter solstice

(NEWS CENTER) -- The sun came and went today as quickly as it will all year.

The winter solstice marks the start of winter on your calendar, and also the day with the least amount of daylight. Some Mainers love it, but others are already wishing for more sun.

There were 8 hours and 55 minutes of sun in Portland today, and even less than that in Bangor, 8 minutes less to be exact.

The good news is, tomorrow the days start getting longer, but for some people, it can be a struggle to weather the winter months. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a depression that's related to the changing seasons and its symptoms include extreme tiredness, irritability and increased appetite lasting for more than two weeks. Psychiatrists say it can often be treated by adding some light into your life with a light box, a tool Dr. Jeffrey Barkin says many insurance companies cover. Dr. Barkin says you can also try going to bed and waking up at the same time everyday to improve symptoms .

