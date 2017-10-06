Love for Liza: Benefit being held for children of Old Town crash victim

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Riverside Cafe in Ellsworth is hosting a benefit Friday night in honor of Liza Parker -- all proceeds will go to the family and her two small children.

Parker was killed in a car accident nearly two weeks ago on I-95 north near Old Town. Police say her car flipped multiple times before landing on it's side trapping her and her two children inside. The car wasn't found until the next afternoon. Parker had died from her injuries, her two children were still strapped into their car seats -- both survived.

Since then, her friends and family have rallied together to preserve her memory and help provide for her kids. Friday's spaghetti supper will be held at the cafe Liza worked at. Doors open at 6 p.m. A suggested donation is $15 dollars, there will also be raffle tickets for sale.

"Losing Liza Parker was a serious blow for all of us," the benefits poster reads. "Although those children are going to recover soon from the physical wounds, the emotional ones are going to take some time and expertise which is costly."

There is also an account set up through Camden National Bank. It's called the "Liza Parker Family Donation Account". People can also make donations there.

For more information check out the Riverside Cafe Facebook page by clicking, here.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV