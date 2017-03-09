Lyft Adds More Drivers in Maine

The popular ridesharing app, Lyft, announced on Thursday that it will be adding more drivers in Maine, expanding its coverage to the Augusta and Bangor areas.

The Virgina-headquartered company launched its services in Portland and several other cities in southern Maine in the summer of 2016. Lyft's competitor, Uber, launched in greater Maine last March, providing services in areas including Bangor and Orono.

Drivers for both companies keep a percentage of the fares, and the companies themselves receive a share as well. Fares for rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber are competitive with taxi rates, placing them in direct competition with the taxi companies. Taxi and transportation company Dick's Transportation in Bangor does not believe that Lyft will impact its business. Owner James Gallant said that because companies like Uber and Lyft are not regulated the same way that taxi companies, he is not worried about companies like Lyft. He believes that because of the differences between the regulations, companies like Lyft and Uber are "truly different entities."

According to Lyft spokesperson Mary Caroline Pruitt, “Having access to more safe, reliable transportation options can only be beneficial, which is why we’re thrilled to bring Lyft to even more people throughout Maine.”

Uber's Carlie Waibel said that at this time Uber does not have an official statement about Lyft's expansion.

