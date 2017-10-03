Machias schools closed due to reported threat

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Machias Memorial High School and Rose M. Gaffney School are closed Tuesday due to a threat, according to school officials.

Machias Police are working with State Police to investigate the threats, A.O.S. superintendent Scott Porter told NEWS CENTER.

Porter would not discuss any other details of the situation.

