Madawaska School Band Director's second time at inauguration. (Photo by NEWS CENTER). (Photo: Custom)

MADAWASKA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An experience of a lifetime is coming for the Madawaska School Band.

They will be heading to Washington D.C. to play in the inauguration festivities, lead by their new music educator Ben Meiklejohn. This is going to be a twice in a lifetime experience for him!

Ben Meiklejohn's career is music education, and now he's bringing his talent and knowledge to students in Madawaska. He's taken on several roles, one being the leader of the Madawaska School Band.

“It’s amazing really, it's like going from zero to seventy in two seconds you know” said Meiklejohn.

His students were without a band teacher until this past November when Meiklejohn stepped in and in just a few weeks later the band received the most amazing news. It was selected to perform in the inauguration festivities in our nation's capital.

“It's a testament to the hard work that these students have and the passion they have for music to be able to put together a program on a short notice” said Meiklejohn

This is a familiar feeling for Meiklejohn. In 1989 he marched with the Kennebunk High school Band in the inaugural parade for then president George H.W. Bush.

“It was the experience of a lifetime, I mean I still remember it to this day we got to see a lot of the monuments and the sights and appreciate some of our nation’s history as well as to march by the president” said Meiklejohn.

He remembers how his band director motivated him and is ready to get his students ready for this major performance.

“Work them as much as I can to prepare but also keep them motivated and excited and keep it enjoyable for them as well” Meiklejohn.

Motivating his students won't be hard.

“At the beginning we had lost our teacher...But when he came everything started coming together again” said Taylor Dionne a member of the band.

“He's like energetic and he's very positive” said Harley Berube, a band member.

“One of the best people you could ask for” said Kurtis Kelly a band member.

“He is very helpful to everyone” said Grace Hebert a band member.

“You know it’s not about me it's a group effort...We wanna go to D.C. and play some good music and sound good, and represent Maine and small town America” said Meiklejohn.

The band of about 30 people leaves next week. It will be performing in the "Make America Great! Welcome concert" on January 19th. They have raised more than $24,000 from donations to help pay for meals travel expenses, lodging and even sightseeing.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ