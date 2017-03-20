Maine-based Idexx joins NASDAQ-100 Index

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) - Maine-based Idexx Laboratories Inc. is being added to the NASDAQ-100 Index, months after being added to the Standard and Poor's 500.



CEO Jonathan Ayers said Monday that he's pleased Idexx is on the NASDAQ list alongside growth-oriented companies "who are innovators of the modern economy."



Idexx was added to the Standard and Poor's 500 stock index in January. The announcement that it's joining the NASDAQ-100 index and two other NASDAQ indexes was made before the market opened Monday.



Idexx has more than 7,000 workers and is a major producer of pet diagnostic tests and other products for veterinarians. Its products are sold in 175 countries.

3/20/2017 9:14:35 AM (GMT -4:00)

