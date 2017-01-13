Maine-based USCG cutter seizes $90M in cocaine

(Photo: United States Coast Guard)

KITTERY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The numbers were huge for a Maine-based Coast Guard cutter on patrol for drugs.

In a mission spanning 49 days, the crew of the Tahoma boarded four vessels from which they seized 3,130 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $90 million.

The busts were conducted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Carribean Sea. Of the crew's four seizures, three occurred within a five-day span over the Christmas holiday.

Each case required a high-speed chase by the Tahoma's pursuit boat teams and use of an armed helicopter detachment from Jacksonville, Florida, to disable the engines of fleeing suspect vessels.

"I’m tremendously pleased with the professionalism, dedication and success of Tahoma’s crew and her assigned armed helicopter detachment,” said Cmdr. Tim Brown, Tahoma’s commanding officer. “They responded expertly to any reported suspect vessels at all hours of the day and night. They also overcame many difficulties like being away from home over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and patrolling for weeks on end without a break. This crew responded with aplomb, helping protect our nation from the violence, death and destruction caused by the trafficking of cocaine to our communities.”

In total, the 270-foot medium-endurance cutter and its 90-plus member crew traveled over 11,500 nautical miles in support of the Coast Guard’s Western Hemisphere Strategy and Joint Interagency Task Force South initiatives

