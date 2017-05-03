Maine bill looks to restrict towns ability to build own high speed networks

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald/Colin Woodard) — Frustrated by a lack of high-speed internet access, dozens of Maine municipalities are working to build their own networks to attract business and spur economic development. But a bill under consideration in Augusta would make it difficult for them to do so.
READ FULL STORY ON PRESSHERALD.com
The bill, introduced by Rep. Nate Wadsworth, a Hiram Republican, would impose stringent conditions that critics say would make it all but impossible for Maine towns and cities to build their own high-speed networks when cable and telephone companies decline to provide upgraded service.
Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs