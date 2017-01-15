Maine celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Agence France Presse / Contributor / Via Getty Images (Photo: Agence France Presse / Contributor / Via Getty Images)

Today people come together across Maine to honor the life of civil rights icon, Martin Luther King, Jr. Here’s a look at some of the events across the state today:

Martin Luther King Day: A Family Celebration in Portland:

http://www.naacp.me/2017/

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Dinner Celebration in Portland:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1713191778902889/?active_tab=about

MLK Breakfast at University of Maine-Orono:

https://umaine.edu/multicultural/mlk-breakfast/

MLK Day Events at Colby College:

https://www.colby.edu/news/2017/01/09/award-winning-scholar-highlights-mlk-day-events-at-colby/

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Observances at Bates College:

https://www.bates.edu/mlk/#2

A Children’s Celebration of MLK, Jr. at Bowdoin College:

http://www.bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=856760&rid=99046

Copyright 2016 WCSH