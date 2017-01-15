Maine celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Today people come together across Maine to honor the life of civil rights icon, Martin Luther King, Jr. Here’s a look at some of the events across the state today:
Martin Luther King Day: A Family Celebration in Portland:
http://www.naacp.me/2017/
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Dinner Celebration in Portland:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1713191778902889/?active_tab=about
MLK Breakfast at University of Maine-Orono:
https://umaine.edu/multicultural/mlk-breakfast/
MLK Day Events at Colby College:
https://www.colby.edu/news/2017/01/09/award-winning-scholar-highlights-mlk-day-events-at-colby/
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Observances at Bates College:
https://www.bates.edu/mlk/#2
A Children’s Celebration of MLK, Jr. at Bowdoin College:
http://www.bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=856760&rid=99046
