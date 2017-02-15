Maine chefs, restaurants nominated for coveted James Beard Awards

(Photo: via Press Herald)

(Press Herald) — A dozen Maine chefs, restaurants, bakers and brewmasters have been named semifinalists for a prestigious 2017 James Beard Award.

Among the semifinalists are five Maine chefs nominated in the Best Chef: Northeast category. They are Brian Hill of Francine in Camden, who has now made the list eight times; Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley of Eventide Oyster, who are semifinalists for a third time; Ravin Nakjaroen of Long Grain in Camden, who made the list twice before; and Keiko Suzuki of Suzuki’s Sushi Bar in Rockland, who was also nominated last year.

