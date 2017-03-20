Maine city to hear from public on proposed plastic bags ban

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SACO, Maine (AP) - Officials in a Maine city are seeking public input on a proposal to ban all single-use plastic shopping bags.



The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2mkjBiD ) a public hearing is set for Monday in Saco.



If the proposal is approved by the City Council in April, Saco will join the towns of York, Freeport, and Kennebunk in banning single-use plastic bags altogether. Other communities have adopted fees for single-use plastic and paper shopping bags.



Supporters say plastic creates litter and is harmful to sensitive marine ecosystems. But some councilors worry about how the ban would impact residents and businesses.



If approved, the ordinance would take effect 30 days after the vote. However, the city wouldn't enforce the ban for six months on giving businesses and residents time to adjust.



___



Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/20/2017 6:54:49 AM (GMT -4:00)

Copyright 2017 WCSH