Maine confirms first death from powerful opiate carfentanil

(Photo: file via NECN)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine has confirmed its first death from powerful opiate carfentanil.



The state attorney general's office said Wednesday the death happened last month in York County. Further details aren't being released.



The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning last fall about the drug, which is about 5,000 times more powerful than heroin, and 100 times more powerful than fentanyl.



The drug is used by veterinarians to tranquilize elephants and other large animals, and its presence creates another problem in a state dealing with an epidemic of heroin and opioid overdoses.



Maine set a record for drug deaths in 2016 with an average of more than a death a day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press