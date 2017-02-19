Maine connection to big biathlon win

Elizabeth Bailey of Brunswick, mother of U.S. biathlon champion, Lowell Bailey.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine

A Maine family is celebrating their relative's big achievement in Europe this week.

On Thursday, Lowell Bailey became the first American to win gold at a world championship biathlon.

Bailey's sister and mother both live here in Maine.

They were overjoyed watching Bailey hit all 20 targets and ski across the finish line.

They say his win is the result of decades of hard work and sacrifice that finally paid off in a huge way.

“Watching that race on Thursday, I was just in shock and disbelief because so many times that race has ended and I’d gone -- if he had just did this , or there was that one target,” said his sister Kendra Davis. “This time, he did it.”

Bailey will likely be going to the Olympics in Pyeongchang South Korea next year.

There's a good chance his mom will make the trip there from Maine to cheer him on.

