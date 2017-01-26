Maine DHHS informs feds of Medicaid reform plan

The Department of Health and Human Services (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is affirming its intention to make reforms to the state Medicaid program by informing the federal Secretary of Health and Human Services of its plans.

Notification was made on Thursday.

State DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew said in a written statement, "Medicaid should be a temporary hand up, not a lifetime benefit for an able-bodied adult.” Under her direction, the reforms proposed by DHHS would seek to prioritize services for elderly and disabled recipients while limiting benefits to recipients described as able-bodied.

The proposed changes outlined by DHHS include:

Work requirements for able-bodied adults

Time limits for able-bodied adults

Asset tests

Monthly premiums for adults who have the ability to earn income

Nominal fees for missed appointments

DHHS argues that reforms are needed to protect its fiscal stability against efforts by liberal interests to expand Medicaid services at a cost of $400 million over five years.

