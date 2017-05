Bates College (Photo: Bates College)

A Maine family with fourth-generation ties to Bates College has donated $50 million to the Lewiston school, the largest single gift in its history and probably the largest cash gift to a college in Maine, campus officials said.

The donation came from Alison Grott Bonney and Michael Bonney, who both graduated from Bates in 1980.

