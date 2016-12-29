(NEWS CENTER) -- A powerful Nor'easter hit New England Thursday into Friday causing thousands of power outages throughout the state of Maine.
Emera Maine has the majority of outages in the Bangor/Brewer area as well as near Hermon. You can report an outage by calling 1-855-EMERA-11 (1-855-363-7211.) It could take a day until everyone's power is restored.
Most of CMP's outages were reported in Kennebec County and Cumberland County. To report an outage for CMP, you can call 1-800-696-1000 or report the outage here. CMP doesn't have a time for when everyone's power will be restored.
