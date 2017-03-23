Maine honey bees affected by last year's drought

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It's been a tough winter for honey bees in Maine.

While a 10 to 20 percent winter die-off is normal each year, the president of the Maine State Beekeeper's Association says this year, that number is closer to 50 percent.

Beekeepers say the problem actually began last summer during the drought. Honey bees couldn't get the nectar they needed to pollinate, leaving them undernourished and weak heading into fall.

That left them susceptible to parasites like mites, which are deadly to honey bees.

Now, the cold temperatures are keeping them in the hive, with little food stores left to eat.

"If they could get a good meal they might be able to get healthy, but we are waiting for snow to melt and things to start blooming again," said Phil Gaven, beekeeper and owner of The Honey Exchange in Portland.

The high die-off rate could impact the amount of honey local producers are able to collect, especially if they miss the harvest in July.

