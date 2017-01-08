Maine hunting licenses for 2017 are now available

(Photo by Gabe Souza/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: (Photo by Gabe Souza/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images))

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine hunting licenses are now available for sportsmen who want to head to the woods to try to harvest everything from moose to bobcats.



The State Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says 2017 hunting and fishing licenses are now available online and at more than 800 licensing agents around the state.



Maine has more than 17 million acres of wilderness, including 6,000 lakes and ponds.



Proceeds from the sale of licenses stay within the state wildlife department. Some of the most popular game species in Maine include moose, deer, wild turkeys and bears.



The moose and deer hunts are typically subject to a permit lottery system. The seasons for many popular game species, including moose and deer, take place in the fall.

