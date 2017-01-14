LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A week before the inauguration of President Elect Trump, the Fair Immigration Reform Movement decided to organize a series of rallies all over the country - including one in Lewiston.

In their words, they are declaring that Maine immigrants are “Here to Stay.”

“This land is your land, this land is my land...this land was made for you and me.” It’s an old American folk song - and a theme song sung in Lewiston - showing support for local immigrants.

“Looking around as I was singing that song, there were moments when I made eye contact with people I didn't know. And just to have that nod and smile while they were singing,” Rakiya Mohamed, a Bates College student and Auburn resident, describes the feeling of singing with the crowd of 300 people.

This rally was one of several "Here to Stay" rallies across the country intended to prevent deportations and protect immigrants and refugees.

“Those words are simple, but this land was made for you and me...those words are very powerful,” said Mohamed.

She said that seeing the crowd and feeling the support made this event a positive one for all who attended. “You come out of this type of event and you're like 'ok. I have an entire room full of people who don't look like me who are here to support my cause, my life.'”

