Maine inn finding dogs forever homes

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — When walking through the front doors of the Inn by the Sea, you are greeted by a friendly, furry face with a wet nose. The dog that calls the bed behind the front desk home, spends it's days getting love from the inn staff and it's guests, as it waits to find it's forever home.

The rescue pups come from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and the Inn fosters them, hoping that they will steal the hearts of their guests.

"The inn approached us. They said, we are known for being a super dog friendly inn and they came up with this cool idea to welcome an adoptable dog and we jumped on," said Jeana Roth, ARLGP Director of Community Engagement.

The program has been wildly successful, finding homes for more than 70 dogs. They have fostered dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages.

"We've had older dogs that are 14, 15, get adopted. We've had a blind dog get adopted and we've even had dogs that were bonded, where people would take both dogs home," said Inn by the Sea's public relations manager, Rauni Kew

While living at the Inn the dog is cared for completely by the staff, sometimes the staff even takes them home.

"We've had staff member adopt the dog. Our general manager was here for one week and he adopted the foster dog that was behind the desk," said Kew.

With a few exceptions, most of the adoptions do come from the guests. The inn even encourages those interested to spend time with the dog by taking it up to their room.

"The dogs go to homes in New York, Connecticut, Vermont , they find homes all over New England," said Roth.

For more information about the program or the adoptable dogs contact ARLGP or Inn by the Sea.

