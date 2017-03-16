WLBZ
Maine keeps attracting visitors in steadily growing numbers – nearly 36 million

PRESS HERALD , WCSH 8:47 AM. EDT March 16, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (PRESS HERALD)  — Maine’s tourism industry saw its revenue increase for the fourth straight year in 2016, growing to $6 billion, a 6 percent bump over 2015.

The 35.8 million visitors who fueled the growth included a resurgence of Canadian vacationers, according to the annual report from the Maine Office of Tourism delivered Wednesday during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Augusta.

