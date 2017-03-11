Maine man remembered through table tennis, the sport he loved

Fouad Abdullah and Sonu Bhatia (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Friends of a young Maine man killed in a car accident in January remembered him Saturday through his favorite sport.

Table Tennis players gathered at the Racket and Fitness Center in Portland Saturday morning for a tournament fundraiser in memory of Fouad Abdullah. Abdullah was a gifted table tennis player who had won several Maine state championships in recent years. He had just started giving lessons and clinics to children at the center in the weeks leading up to his death. Abdullah died in January when the car he was driving went off a bridge in Westbrook and into the icy river below. He was just 22 years old. Friends remembered him Saturday as a kind and friendly spirit with big dreams.

"The moment I saw him play, it was just another level of game. It's hard to find such level in Maine," Abdullah's table tennis partner, Sony Bhatia, said of his late friend, "His dream was eventually to some day join the US Olympic Team."

Fouad Abdullah and his family immigrated to the United States just a few years ago from Iraq. He helped support his family financially. All the money collected from the tournament registration fees and from donations will go to Abdullah's family. If you would like to find out how you can help Abdullah's family, friends have also set up a Go Fund Me page.

© 2017 WCSH-TV