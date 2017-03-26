Maine Maple Sunday gives sweet start to spring

STATEWIDE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- People ventured out to sap houses around the state to indulge in one of Maine's sweetest traditions -- Maine Maple Sunday.

Many enjoyed their favorite maple flavored treat or learned more about how these sap houses convert their hundreds of gallons of sap into maple syrup -- however some sap houses were not able to boil Sunday due to the temperature. The recent temperatures have played a big impact on production for some sap houses around Maine.

Tim Littlefield owns and runs Lucerne Maple Products in Holden -- he has been apart of the process for the last 50 years and looks forward to Maple Syrup Sunday every year. "I do it because I enjoy it -- that's why I have done it for as many years as I have" Littlefield said. "When you start out as young as I did at 10 years old it kind of gets under your skin -- you expect to be doing it in the spring". He said the few years has been tough on the industry. "We aren't boiling because we don't have any sap" Littlefield said. "If the weather works out fine we could make some syrup and make a great deal of syrup in a short period of time -- but I'm not going to hold my breath".

If the temperatures aren't just right it will prevent the sap from running down the tree. So far Littlefield has only been able to make 30 gallons of maple syrup this season versus the usual 150. He's not alone -- production at Nutkin Knoll Farm in Newburgh has been down as well.

"We are up and going but with the cold cold nights its been really hard to move the sap from the woods back here to boil"co-owner Nancy Price said. Despite the challenges -- those at the farm choose to see the positive. "It's fun seeing people get out and enjoy the woods as much as we do, you know its nice to be able to share that" Price said.

Littlefield is confident that even though the season seems to be off to a slow start he and others will be able to finish strong. "It will be what it is -- mother nature is going to give you what she gives you and that's it" Littlefield said. "All and all I don't think it's going to be a bad season for anybody".

