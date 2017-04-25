SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Maine Medical Center researchers are studying ticks collected in the annual field survey completed Monday for a disease that could help ticks survive winter and increase the population.

"We never quite know what the next issue is going to be," said Chuck Lubelczyk, M.P.H., a vector ecologist for MMC.

He said some ticks collected from York County, Cumberland County, and the Midcoast tested positive for Powassan virus, which can cause long-term neurologic effects.

He also said the ticks they collected Monday tested positive for anaplasma, a disease which may act as an "antifreeze" for ticks, allowing them to survive cold temperatures at which they would normally die.

"They might actually have a leg up if get another harsh, cold winter," said Lubelczyk.

That can lead to an increased population of ticks this summer.

