Maine officials say tuition will likely increase this fall

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - University of Maine System officials say students will likely see an increase in tuition and fees this fall.



The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nXbt7I ) that officials said Sunday the additional tuition, fees and room and board costs will result in an overall increase of 2.9 percent. The increase would come after a six-year tuition freeze.



Officials say they intend to increase tuition annually, tied to the rate of inflation.



Tuition, fees and room and board would increase to $19,074 a year- compared to the current $18,545 -for in-state students. Out-of-state students, who pay three times as much, would see an increase of about the same amount, for a total of about $41,500.



The trustees are set to vote on the increase as part of the budget at their May meeting.



