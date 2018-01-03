Maine power companies gearing up for massive storm

BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Maine power companies are gearing up for Thursday’s massive storm that is expected to cause outages across the state.

"It's just another storm,” Emera Maine Lineman Kevin O’Connell said. "I think every single one of us here have had frostbite on the fingers and ears. We deal with it.”

O’Connell and his team are still prepared for the worst, as their coverage area is likely to be hit the hardest, including Downeast communities.



“We’re actually making plans to get our employees from areas that aren’t expect to be as hard hit to areas where the winds are expected to be a little stronger,” Bob Potts, a spokesman for Emera Maine said.



Crews at Central Maine Power are also prepared for the worst.

"The wind is our biggest concern at this point,” a spokesperson Gail Rice said.

Rice said winds of over 45mph would make it impossible for crews to get up to work on the lines.

"That could slow things down a bit but the bitter cold they're still out there working on the system,” Rice said.

Both companies admitted the wind storm in October prompted changes to how they respond to outages.

The also warn customers to be just as ready as they are:



-Get all the batteries, flashlights and supplies to last

-Be sure to make sure generators are used safely per manufacturer guidelines.

-Watch out for the line crews when on the road.

"We're not going to get it. It's going to go out to sea. Trying to be optimistic. Gotta be optimistic,” O’Connell said.

