Maine real estate groups warn of rental scam

PORTLAND, Maine -- Real estate groups in Maine warned Friday of a rental scam that is going on around the greater Portland area.

An e-mail warning from the Greater Portland Board of Realtors is below:

The e-mail warns that scammers are offering "rentals" on Craigslist, even featuring the agent's photos taken from online listing sites. The scammers collect a security deposit, send a fake lease, and collect the first month's rent. Then, the "lister," or scammer, virtually disappear, taking a person's money with them.

The Maine Association of Realtors warned on Facebook too, warning that the sellers of the home may be wrongfully blamed:

The Maine Association of Realtors did not report the scam happening in any other areas of Maine at this time.

Craigslist has a series of suggestions about how to avoid scams here.

