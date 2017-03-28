Maine restaurant owner to receive prestigious award

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Maine restaurant owner is spending the day in Washington for a very good reason.

Laura Benedict, the owner of the Red Barn restaurant in Augusta will be receiving the prestigious Restaurant Neighbor Award for 2017 from the National Restaurant Association at a ceremony Tuesday night. She was selected from a list of candidates nationwide.

Benedict and her customers have raised more than $2 million for a host of charities and people in need over the past several years.

The Red Barn has been serving up delicious grub on Riverside Drive in Augusta for 40 years. In January, Benedict received a letter from President Obama just before he left office, recognizing her for all her charity work and thanking her for what she has done for her community.

