Maine Restaurant Week's Incredible Breakfast Cook-Off

(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Restaurant Week doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow, but it's getting started this morning with the Incredible Breakfast Cook-off at the Sea Dog Brewing Company in South Portland.

Ten Maine restaurants are going head to head to earn the winning prize--bragging rights!

The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and all tickets have been sold out.

Maine Restaurant Week runs from March 1st through 12th. All proceeds from today's event are going to benefit the Preble Street Resource Center.

For more information, check out mainerestaurantweek.com

