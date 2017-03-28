Maine restaurants and hotels set records again

An appetizer at the Maine Restaurant Association Annual Banquet in Portland.

Maine restaurants and hotels are celebrating another banner year.

For the past two years they've broken records for sales.

Tonight the Maine restaurant association held its annual banquet in Portland.

In other words, the “sizzle” at Maine restaurants is no longer limited to the pan.

“I was waiting for those like super, super slow weekends that we had the year before and it never happened,” said Yazmin Saraya, head pastry chef at 555 restaurant in Portland.For the second year in a row restaurants and hotels across the state have broken records.

Sales were up seven percent for eateries in 2017. That's $2.6 billion total.

There's a good chance many of the diners spending that money include you and your neighbors.

“65 percent of [Maine’s] restaurant business comes from in-state,” said Steve Hewins, President of the Maine Restaurant Association. “Restaurants are continually still driven by residents in the state who like to go out to eat.”

The benefits are numerous and include tax revenue for towns and cities, more jobs in the industry and, of course, more business for Mainers who fish and farm.

And if you’re wondering what the next big business boom in Maine might be, Hewins says keep an eye on wilderness tourism.

He thinks there’s growing interest from outsiders in areas like Maine’s North Woods.

