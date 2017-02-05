Maine schools get $12.2M in loans for repairs, upgrades

(Photo: oksun70, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - More than two dozen Maine schools are getting help from the state to fix their roofs, improve air quality and remove hazardous materials.



The Maine Department of Education has awarded $12.2 million in loans to 21 school districts.



Part of each loan is considered a grant and is forgiven while the remaining balance of the loan is paid back at a zero percent interest rate.



Schools in Wales, Saco and Rumford will use the help to fix their roofs, while Rangeley Lakes Regional School will use $1 million for compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.



Each school building can get a maximum $1 million loan within any five-year period.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.