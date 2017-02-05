Maine schools get $12.2M in loans for repairs, upgrades

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - More than two dozen Maine schools are getting help from the state to fix their roofs, improve air quality and remove hazardous materials.
The Maine Department of Education has awarded $12.2 million in loans to 21 school districts.
Part of each loan is considered a grant and is forgiven while the remaining balance of the loan is paid back at a zero percent interest rate.
Schools in Wales, Saco and Rumford will use the help to fix their roofs, while Rangeley Lakes Regional School will use $1 million for compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.
Each school building can get a maximum $1 million loan within any five-year period.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs