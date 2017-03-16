A girl at the 2015 Maine Science Festival.

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - -This weekend the third annual Maine Science Festival kicks off in Bangor.

More than a thousand Middle school students as far as Presque Isle and Freeport will take a field trip to the Cross Insurance Center. Students will get hand on experiments with tons of different exhibits.

The Festival is free except for the headline event and some activities do require a sign up. Kate Dickerson, the director of the Maine Science Festival says this event is for everyone. "We are trying to hit all ages. We have programing for elementary school kids. The majority of it is for middle, high school students and adult. We have just as much programing for high school and adult as middle school students, if not more. So, there is something for all ages”. she said.

"Stormy" and News Center's Keith Carson will be live during the evening shows at Maine Discovery Museum as part of the Science Festival. On Saturday, Stormy and Cory Froomkin will be at Cross Insurance Center so stop by and have your photo taken with Stormy.

For a full schedule click here

Copyright 2017 WLBZ