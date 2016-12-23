Maine Senators: Prescription drug costs too high

Prescription drugs (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King is urging President-elect Donald Trump to work with him and his colleagues to help bring down prescription drug costs.



King, an Independent, joined 18 Democratic senators in writing a letter to Trump, a Republican, on Tuesday. The letter calls on Trump to work with lawmakers to address high drug costs through "bold" administrative and legal actions.



Suggestions in the senators' letter include allowing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate Medicare drug prices, requiring drug companies to disclose more information about costs and ending price gouging.



King has sponsored a bill to allow the HHS secretary to negotiate drug prices. His office says the bill could help lower costs for 276,000 people in Maine.

AP