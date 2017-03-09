Maine Somalis support Trump says Gov. LePage

(Photo: Kmack, Michael)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's Republican governor claims the state's Somali community is "very much in support of" Republican President Donald Trump.

Gov. Paul LePage said during a Thursday call-in on "The Laura Ingraham Show" that Somali residents want him to bring Trump a letter.

LePage said Somalis want a dialogue with Trump, whose recent executive order suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

LePage said properly vetted refugees contribute to the country. He claims asylum seekers cost more money and "you don't know what you're getting."

A nonprofit is now in charge of settling refugees in Maine after LePage's administration opted-out from administering the program.

Some Somali leaders criticized Trump's August comments that Maine is a "major destination" for Somali refugees and that they're coming from some of the "most dangerous" places.

